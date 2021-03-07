Bacot, Love and Walton score 18 each, UNC beats Duke 91-73

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Armando Bacot, Kerwin Walton and Caleb Love scored 18 points apiece and North Carolina never trailed it its 91-73 win over Duke in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The Tar Heels (16-9, 10-6 ACC) will be the No. 6 seed and earned a first-round bye in next week’s conference tournament.
Tenth-seeded seed Duke (11-11, 9-9) plays No. 15 seed Boston College in Tuesday’s first round.
Mark Williams led Duke with 18 points, DJ Steward added 16 and Matthew Hurt 14.
The Blue Devils finished the regular season without a winning record for the first time since 1994-95.
North Carolina made 31 of 56 (55%) from the field, shot 44% (8 of 18) from 3-point range, and outscored the Blue Devils 21-12 from the free-throw line.
