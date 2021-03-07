Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl believed to be abducted in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued after a 10-year-old child was believed to be abducted in Winston-Salem.
Police say Azaria Nevaeh Walters was kidnapped by 33-year-old Jacob Christian Jones.
Jones is described as a Black, male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 154 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Walters is a 10-year-old Black female, approximately 3 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She has sandy brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a Black Northface raincoat, navy blue and white Polo shirt, black and gray sweatpants and red, white and green Nike Air Force tennis shoes.
They are believed to be in a Black 2015 Cadillac SRX with NC license tag number RAX1187.
