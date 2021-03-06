Woman charged for supplying drugs that led to fatal overdose

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have charged a woman for supplying the drugs that led to a fatal overdose.
Averi Simone Brawley was arrested on Friday, charged with death by distribution. Simone was arrested by deputies in the 100 block of N. Central Avenue in Landis.
The arrest is tied to a fatal overdose that was reported on January 12 in the 2500 block of Saw Road.
Bond for Brawley was set at $150,000.
No additional details were released.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.