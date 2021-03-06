Sunny skies and a steady warming trend for the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures develop tonight with Sunday morning low temperatures expected in the 20s.
Sunny skies and cool temperatures are expected for Sunday afternoon with high temperatures warming into the upper 50s for Charlotte and the Piedmont with lower 40s for the mountains.
A gradual warming trend will develop for the week ahead with chilly mornings and mild afternoons, along with plenty of sunshine.
Monday and Tuesday will feature high temperatures in the 60s. Wednesday afternoon temperatures are expected to reach 70 degrees with low to mid-70s expected for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
A few rain showers are possible for next Friday into the weekend; yet at this time that is a low confidence forecast for rain with regard to timing and coverage.
Next Sunday, March 14, Daylight Saving Time returns as we turn our clocks forward one hour. Currently, sunset is around 6:30 pm, yet by next Sunday, sunset will be around 7:30 pm, and gradually getting later for the months ahead.
The spring equinox is officially at 5:47 AM on Saturday, March 20.
Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant weather ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.