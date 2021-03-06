Silver Alert issued for missing Lenoir man

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Lenoir.
Police say 62-year-old Jon Richard Nelson was last seen off Grady Place. Nelson is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment and is believed to be endangered.
Nelson is described as a 6′0″ white male weighing about 170 pounds. He has short, brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information should call Sgt. Dupree at the Caldwell County Sheriffs Office at 828-758-2324.
