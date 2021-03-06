Salisbury VA to begin Janssen COVID-19 vaccinations

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury VA Health Care System will begin COVID-19 vaccinations with the Janssen vaccine Monday, March 8, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.
In clinical trials, the Janssen vaccine showed greater than 85% efficacy in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 disease requiring hospitalization, occurring at least 28 days after vaccination and demonstrated nearly 100% efficacy in preventing death.
The Janssen vaccine will be offered to patients at the Kernersville Health Care Center and Charlotte Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.
“Salisbury VA Health Care System is eager to be able to offer a third highly-effective vaccine to more Veterans,” said Director Joseph Vaughn. “This one-dose vaccine will help us reach our ultimate goal of offering COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”
In addition to the new vaccine, Salisbury VA has moved to stage C-1C at all sites. This means that all Veterans eligible for VA care can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointment regardless of age.
As of March 5, Salisbury VA has provided Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine first doses to more than 17,000 Veterans and employees—and both doses to more than 9,000 of these individuals.
Veterans can get the latest information and sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.
