Molly’s Kids: Meet Rosie McDaniel, for brain injury awareness month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Please welcome 2-year-old Rosaline McDaniel from Kings Mountain as the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids. No coincidence you’re meeting her in the month of March.
March is Brain Injury Awareness Month.
Up until March of last year, Rosie was “your typical toddler… dancing, running to chase her dogs, keeping a smile on her face.” Her mom, Rachel, says it was the morning of March 9th, 2020, that things started to change.
“Rosie came down with the flu after being in Tennessee for a funeral,” she said. “Days later, I woke up to her heavily retracting and fighting for breath. We immediately called an ambulance. As Rosie was being transported to the hospital, she went into cardiac arrest. For 10 minutes, there was no oxygen flowing to her brain.”
This sweet girl was subsequently diagnosed with an anoxic brain injury (ABI), meaning she’s now a 2-and-a-half-year-old, with the mind of a newborn. She is unable to walk or even crawl.
But Rachel is also a determined mother. She said she wants to do everything she can to help her daughter live to her fullest potential. She started researching this particular type of injury and found a community for parents of children with brain injuries. She also found lots of things that work towards possibly recovery for children with ABI. Things like... hyperbaric chambers… low-level light therapy… and stem cell treatment.
Knowing that, Rachel tried all three. She has taken Rosie to Los Angeles for the hyperbaric chamber… Asheville for the low-level light therapy… and to Arizona for stem cells. All out-of-pocket procedures. Therapies and insurance covered 0% of the cost.
“My goal is to ultimately to be able to raise enough money to visit NAPA Center for its intensive and innovative therapies,” Rachel said. “I’d like Rosie to undergo a second round of stem cell treatments.”
On this first Friday of this month, Rachel asks you take a minute to remember all the kids and adults who have brain injuries and if you don’t know someone who does, she says, you can think about her daughter.
“There are lots limitations to funding and research for brain injuries,” Rachel said. “The entire field needs more help. But all of us who love someone with a brain injury, or parent a child with one, want to make sure others understand the needs. Please share her story, and what we’ve tried so far in case that sheds a little hopeful light towards other families.”
Rachel said if anyone wants more information, feel free to comment below. She’ll be reading them all and would be happy to talk with any of you.
“Lives get turned upside down,” Rachel said. “I hope sharing Rosie’s story lets other families facing similar circumstances know, they’re not alone.”
#MollysKids
