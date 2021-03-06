Getting warmer every single day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This happens every year. We move into March and the temperatures can be all over the place. We still have cool days. Today and tomorrow will be slightly below average. Then we can have really warm days. We will be almost 15 degrees above average by week’s end.
Today will go from mainly to cloudy to mainly sunny. Highs will reach the mid 50s. Sunday will be a tad milder after we start the day in the upper 20s. We will be in the upper 50s in the afternoon, but there should be more sun all day. Rain won’t be a problem either day.
As we move into the new week, highs will return to the low to mid 60s on Monday. We’ll be in the upper 60s on Tuesday. You can still rule out rain if you have any plans to take care of outside.
The second half of the week gets warmer by the day. We will climb from the low 70s on Wednesday to the mid 70s on Friday. We also get a few extra days to dry out.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
