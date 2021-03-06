Sheriff: Bystander shoots and kills person who stabbed woman, assaulted elderly man in Avery Co.

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a bystander shot and killed a person who had stabbed a woman and assaulted an elderly man in Avery County,
The incident happened on Maple Street in Crossnore around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
According to Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye, there was a person involved in an altercation where they stabbed a woman and severely assaulted an elderly man.
The sheriff says a bystander saw an elderly man being assaulted and intervened. That bystander reportedly shot and killed the person who did the stabbing and assaulting.
Officials did not provide any other details about this incident.
