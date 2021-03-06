Crime Stoppers: Police looking for clues to help identify killer in unsolved southwest Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the suspect(s) responsible for a deadly southwest Charlotte shooting.
The incident happened on January 28 shortly after 10 p.m. on Arrowood Road near I-77. Police said shots were fired into a car driven by 25-year-old Kharee Cartwright. Cartwright’s car ran off the road into the woods. He died from his injuries.
“With the wounds he had, we don’t think he drove a long distance before he crashed into the woods,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Johnson said it is unclear why Cartwright was shot. He said detectives are now in need of clues that can help them identify the people responsible for the shooting.
“(It’s) very difficult when you have a lack of information on a crime such as this one, but like I said, with the community’s help, the media’s help and the detectives that we have on this case we’re very hopeful that we can solve this case,” explained Johnson.
The detective said Cartwright’s family is committed to finding the person responsible for killing their loved one.
“They’re very hurt and they want justice. They want this case to be solved and that’s up to us to help them with that,” said Johnson.
He said he is hopeful that someone knows who is responsible for the young man’s death.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
