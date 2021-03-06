Cold mornings and cool afternoons for the weekend, with dry conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will be on the increase overnight into Saturday, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the lower 30s for Charlotte and the piedmont, with 20s in the mountains.
Saturday morning will start off mostly cloudy and cold, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the upper 50s, under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday will start another gradual warming trend, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures around 60 degrees.
Temperatures start off cold in the mornings next week, yet afternoon high temperatures will warm back into the 60s for Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures around 70 degrees for next Wednesday.
High temperatures are expected to warm into the mid-70s by next Thursday and Friday, under partly cloudy skies.
Next week is expected to stay dry overall, with a few, isolated rain showers possible by late next week.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
