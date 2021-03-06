CMS parent urges board to adopt five days of in-person learning for K-12 students following state guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are only two months left in the school year, but one parent hopes her children can still go back full time.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is soon expected to vote on giving students more in-person learning days, according to sources.
This comes after the North Carolina State Board of Education adopted guidance from state health leaders urging schools to open for in-person learning “to the fullest extent possible” while following health and safety protocols.
Meg Kemp has two sons in CMS, one-third grader and one kindergartener.
“Having to juggle work and facilitating my kids remote schedule and this constant back and forth, back and forth - it’s extremely difficult,” she said.
Sources say CMS is considering a plan to have all elementary school students back for in-person learning for four days a week starting as soon as March 15.
Middle school and high school students would be placed into two groups and have in-person learning two days a week.
Kemp has been advocating for in-person learning for months, and with the latest guidance, she’s hoping CMS allows students to return full time.
“I’m thrilled to death that they’re going to get more face time, but again I do wish the Board would look at the whole picture and understand that the five days a week is what is recommended not an asynchronous day,” she said.
