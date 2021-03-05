Winthrop punches their ticket to the Big South Conference tournament championship game with a win over Longwood

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year, Winthrop will host the Big South Conference tournament championship game after beating Longwood on Thursday night 82-61.
The Eagles jumped out to a 19-3 lead as they shot 54% in the first half.
Winthrop was led by Charles Fladen who had 19 points and Chandler Vaudrin who almost had a triple-double as he finished the game with 16 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds.
After falling behind by 16 early, Longwood would comeback to get the Winthrop lead down to 3 with 5:00 to go in the first half, but the Eagles finished the first half on a 11-0 run and the game was pretty much done.
Freshman Kelton Talford also had 11 points for the Eagles.
Winthrop will host Campbell on Sunday in the championship game.
Campbell beat the #2 seed Radford 78-60 on Thursday to secure a spot in the title game.
Tip off is at noon on Sunday at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill.
