‘Turn yourself in’: Family remembers slain Hickory mom on birthday, continues push for justice

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - As the weeks go on with no arrests, the family of Phelifia Marlow continue to their plea for justice.
Marlow was shot and killed in January by her co-worker, police said.
Tangela Parker is the suspect in her murder. Both Tangela and her husband, Eric, are still on the run.
“My mom was my best friend from the day I was born,” said her daughter, Mac.
Mac Marlow says there have been weeks of pain since her mother’s death.
“You go through the anger, the sadness, the confusion.” she said.
On Thursday, family and friends gathered around Phelifia’s grave site for a balloon release, remembering her life on what would have been her 52nd birthday.
There were hugs and tears.
“She was the most uplifting, positive person I’ve ever met,” said Mac Marlow.
Authorities say it’s possible both Tangela and Eric Parker are still in the greater Hickory area.
“Do yourself a favor, do us a favor, turn yourself in. This is not only affected me, my family and her friends, but a community behind this,” Mac Marlow said.
There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
