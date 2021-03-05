Town of Harrisburg welcomes Jim Spina as Parks and Recreation Director

In his role with the Town, Jim will manage a growing department with a robust parks and recreation program. He will manage parks projects, administration, operations and planning of Town parks and recreation programs. Jim will be responsible for a large youth and adult athletic program, large scale special events, programming and facility maintenance. Jim’s work with the Town will also include developing long-range plans and special projects for recreation programs and facilities according to anticipated growth, current needs and future interests with input from local officials and the general public.