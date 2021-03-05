‘They don’t want to miss moments like this.’ CMS allows hundreds more fans at outdoor stadiums

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Football Friday nights are back and so are the fans in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools allowed hundreds more fans inside its stadiums.
That meant more chances to watch your kids play the sports they love.
“We kind of just allotted our ticket sales to our family members only last week,” said Myers Park Athletic Director, Brian Poore. “This week, we’ve opened it up to our senior students and some other students.”
CMS is allowing its schools 500 fans inside total. That’s in line with Governor Roy Cooper’s recent state order, which increase spectator capacity at sporting venues.
Between the 500 spectator allowed inside, CMS divided that number into 300 from the home team and 200 from the visitors team. Tickets were sold online only.
Fans go through a health screener and a temperature check before being allowed inside. On the stands, fans are spaced out every other row. Red red squares show where families and people can sit, so that they’re socially distant while watching the game.
Myers Park Head Football coach, Mark Harman, says having families and fans in the stands makes all the difference for the players.
“They’re kind of looking for that... support... that smile on their faces,” says Harman. “Being cheered on by the people who are raising them to be good young men...they don’t want to miss moments like this in their life.”
Students at Myers Park Highschool couldn’t wait to get back inside the stadium.
From them, football games also give them a chance to catch back up with their friends; even some they haven’t seen due to being on a hybrid-rotating schedule.
“Even though we don’t have all our students back,” says Poore, “There’s a lot of talk about coming out to Friday night football games.”
