Sunny, but cool weekend to start, warmer air return next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will bring more sunshine, though there will be a few more clouds around for the afternoon hours and we’ll be backing off to the more seasonal upper 50s.
Dry conditions prevail tonight and cold again tonight, most communities will drop back into the 30s again.
As for the weekend, it’s looking to remain dry and on the cool side with high temperatures holding in the 50s. There will be a bit more cloud cover around, mainly early on Saturday, before more sunshine returns for the midday and afternoon hours.
High temperatures Saturday will top out in the middle 50s before almost total sunshine dominates on Sunday as afternoon temperatures close in on 60°.
Much of next week likewise looks great as well, with more sunshine and no rain in the forecast.
High temperatures are expected to rise well into the 60s Monday and Tuesday, before rising further into the warm 70s again Wednesday and Thursday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
