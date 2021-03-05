Spectrum Center to serve as mass COVID-19 vaccination site for another weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spectrum Center will once again serve as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site for another weekend in Charlotte.
The arena will be transformed into a mass vaccination site on Saturday, March 6, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Novant Health will administer approximately 2,200 2nd doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to community members who received first doses during the Feb. 13 mass vaccination event held at Spectrum Center.
Additionally, in coordination with the Mecklenburg County Health Department, Novant Health plans to administer 2,000 single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines, targeting Charlotte-Mecklenburg School employees.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.