124 S.C. pharmacies activated by DHEC, local pharmacist hopeful more people will get vaccinated

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - New players are entering the COVID-19 vaccine race to get as many people protected as fast as possible in South Carolina.
Up until this point, the vaccine has only been given at clinics and major pharmacies. It might be easier to get the vaccine in places like Columbia, Greenville or Charleston.
If you live outside the cities - in more rural areas - it might be a struggle. That is why more than 124 small pharmacies are now looking to help.
WBTV gained access to the names and locations of all 124 small pharmacies across the state that plan to give out the COVID-19 vaccine.
We have learned there are seven locations close to where you live.
These familiar local spots are about to provide South Carolina’s rural communities with more protection from COVID-19.
“It took forever then all of a sudden it’s like boom,” Meredith Robichaud, a lead pharmacist.
MedCare Pharmacy in Clover, where Robichaud works, is just one of two places in the area you can get your COVID-19 vaccine. It was a busy day for Robichaud and her team as they pack pill bottles for the patients they plan to see. When vaccination appointments start Monday, it will be even busier.
”It’s a very exciting but it’s also a very hectic time right now,” she says.
One by one customers came in and the team greeted each person by name. An important tradition at this family pharmacy.
”Our relationships are definitely close,” she explains. “If they know you they feel they can trust you and take to heart what you say.”
Trust. She thinks that one word will help ease some of the community hesitant to roll up their sleeves. They are not going to “force” anyone to take a shot that does not want to. Instead, they will give guidance and hope that trust will help those customers to decide to get the vaccine.
”By establishing that trust they know they can come to us about things a lot of people have concerns about,” says Robichaud.
Robichaud feels it is already working as customers came in to sign up for a shot despite it already being offered in the area.
”If my knee didn’t hurt I would start dancing. It’s finally right here,” says one customer.
There are several family pharmacies activated by the Department of Health and Environmental Control in our area. WBTV checked with every single one of them.
They says they will start vaccinations next week. All of those new pharmacies will get the Johnson & Johnson shot. We are waiting to hear back from the state’s health agency on how many vaccines these pharmacies will get.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.