3rd person charged after man found shot, left dead in woods in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have charged a third person in connection to a man who was found shot dead and left in the woods in Chester County Saturday.
Officials said Friday that 30-year-old Mary Elizabeth Muckenfuss is charged with accessory to murder after the fact.
Deputies previously charged 46-year-old Kenneth Tyrone Wherry with murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime, and 49-year-old Lavondia Elisia Wherry with accessory after the fact.
The investigation began on Saturday, Feb. 27, when the Chester County Sheriff’s Office received information that led to investigators finding a body in a wooded area on Woods Road. The body was later identified as 41-year-old Antonio Thompson,.
Further investigation led to search warrants at a home on Enix Road in Chester where a gun, vehicle, and other evidence was seized.
Preliminary information indicates sometime on Saturday, Feb. 27, Kenneth and Lavondia Wherry, Muckenfuss and Thompson were in a vehicle traveling near the area of SC Highway 72 North and Cedarhurst Road in Chester County.
Deputies say they believe Kenneth Wherry shot Thompson and later disposed of his body in a wooded area on Woods Road.
Lavondia Wherry is believed to have been driving the vehicle, and assisted in disposing of the body. Muckenfuss, according to arrest warrants, disposed of Thompson’s driver’s license, cell phone and bank cards and was present when his body was left in the woods.
Investigators have not released a motive for the crime. However, they did say they believe the use of crack cocaine to be an “important factor” that led to Thompson’s death.
Deputies say they believe this murder occurred sometime Saturday morning. However, the Sheriff’s Office did not receive the initial information about the murder until late Saturday night.
Anyone with information should call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 803-581-5131.
