Newborn baby found dead at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The death of a newborn baby has launched a death investigation in Columbia.
The 3-week-old infant was found unresponsive around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the Colony Apartments on W. Beltline Boulevard near Farrow Road.
Officials with the coroner’s office identified the baby as Kali Davis. They are working to determine how she died.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office, Columbia Police Department and SLED are investigating.
