Mooresville High School cancels 2021 prom, citing COVID-19 guidelines

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mooresville High School officials say they made the “difficult decision” to cancel 2021 prom due to COVID-19 guidelines.
Officials say the decision was made after careful thought and consideration.
Many options were reportedly discussed, but given the social distancing requirements and capacity limitations, school officials say a viable option is not attainable at this time.
There are no other details about what the school plans to do instead of having prom.
