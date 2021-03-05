Mooresville High School cancels 2021 prom, citing COVID-19 guidelines

By WBTV Web Staff | March 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 4:05 PM

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mooresville High School officials say they made the “difficult decision” to cancel 2021 prom due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Officials say the decision was made after careful thought and consideration.

Many options were reportedly discussed, but given the social distancing requirements and capacity limitations, school officials say a viable option is not attainable at this time.

There are no other details about what the school plans to do instead of having prom.

