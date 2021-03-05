Michael Jordan: LaMelo Ball has ‘exceeded our expectations’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball has grabbed the attention of the NBA this season and that includes Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan.
The six-time NBA champion says when the Hornets selected Ball with the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s draft they hoped the crafty 6-foot-6 point guard would eventually rise to the level of becoming an All-Star.
Jordan likes the way Ball is trending. Jordan says Ball has exceeded the Hornets expectations so far this season.
