Man jailed after allegedly injuring Thomasville Police officer during chase that started in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Jamestown was jailed following a chase that began in Rowan County and ended after a police officer in Thomasville was struck by a motorcycle.
Brian Alexander Bacelli was on a motorcycle on I-85 south early on Thursday afternoon. Bacelli was one of three motorcyclists riding together, according to deputies. A Rowan deputy got behind Bacelli’s motorcycle to check the license plate. Bacelli then split from the two other riders.
After a short pursuit, Bacelli stopped near the Lane Street exit, but then drove around the deputy and went the wrong way on the interstate.
The chase then continued through Rowan County and into Salisbury, then on into Davidson County on I-85 Business north. It was there that a police officer from Thomasville, Sgt. Joseph Driggers, attempted to stop Bacelli. Bacelli initially stopped, then drove the motorcycle at Driggers, striking the officer and knocking him to the ground.
When Bacelli tried to leave, he crashed his motorcycle and was apprehended by law enforcement.
Bacelli is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. Bond was set at $1.06 milion. He is being held at the Davidson County Detention Center.
Sgt. Driggers was airlifted to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center and is in stable condition.
