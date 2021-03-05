Gov. McMaster removes mask mandate for S.C. restaurants, government buildings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Governor Henry McMaster is scaling back COVID-19 emergency orders and removing mask mandates for South Carolina restaurants and government buildings.
On Friday, Gov. McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-12, which modifies existing emergency orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The executive order begins the process of facilitating the return of the remaining state employees back to the workplace on a full-time basis.
“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” Gov. McMaster said.
The new order also removes previously mandatory face covering safety measures in state government offices, buildings, and facilities. It also authorizes the South Carolina Department of Administration to promulgate guidelines, in consultation with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, regarding the same (Section 2-B).
Additionally, the executive order recommends previously mandatory face covering safety measures in restaurants (Section 3-A).
Read the full order below.
