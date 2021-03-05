Dry weather continues, with cold mornings and pleasant afternoons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and cold temperatures will develop overnight, with low temperatures in the lower 30s around Charlotte and the piedmont, and mid-20s in the mountains.
After a cold start to Friday morning, we will be a cool and pleasant afternoon, with high temperatures warming into the lower 60s.
The mountains will see Friday afternoon high temperatures in the mid-40s.
Partly cloudy skies will develop Friday night into Saturday, with cooler temperatures developing overall.
Saturday morning will start off in the lower 30s, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the mid-50s, under partly cloudy skies.
Sunday will start another gradual warming trend, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures around 60 degrees.
Temperatures start off cold in the mornings next week, yet afternoon high temperatures will warm back into the 60s for Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures around 70 degrees for next Wednesday and Thursday.
Enjoy the pleasant weather!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.