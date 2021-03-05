Crash brings down power lines, closes road in Plaza Midwood

By WBTV Web Staff | March 5, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 7:12 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash brought down power lines in Plaza Midwood early Friday morning, closing part of Central Avenue.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Central Avenue, closing the area between Hawthorne Lane and Lamar Avenue. Power lines could be seen in the roadway with a leaning power pole and the traffic light hanging in the balance. At least seven people in the area lost power.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

We’re working to learn more about what may have caused the crash.

