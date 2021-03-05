CMS expected to vote on giving students more in-person learning days, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is soon expected to vote on giving students more in-person learning days, according to sources.
This comes after the North Carolina State Board of Education adopted guidance from state health leaders urging schools to open for in-person learning “to the fullest extent possible” while following health and safety protocols.
Sources say CMS is considering a plan to have all elementary school students back for in-person learning for four days a week starting as soon as March 15.
Middle school and high school students would be placed into two groups and have in-person learning two days a week.
WBTV has learned it appears CMS is doing a good job keeping students and staff safe as there are no large number of teachers calling out.
Teachers getting vaccinated makes a difference when making this decision, according to sources.
Sources say there will be an action item about this on Tuesday night’s agenda for the CMS Board of Education meeting.
