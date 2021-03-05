Charlotte’s uptown businesses hopeful for a return to normalcy after year of COVID-19 restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been almost a year since the pandemic shut down businesses and people started to work from home.
What we thought was going to be two weeks, turned into much longer, forcing businesses to adjust plans. Some even decided to close all together.
Now, owners are starting to feel a bit of hope.
“There’s lot of good news out there. The only thing that could mess it up is people,” said Steve Casner, who owns Alexander Michael’s in Fourth Ward “If we all do what we’re supposed to do and remember it’s not all just about us.”
Alexander Michael’s is celebrating it’s 38th anniversary next month. A lot has changed since it first opened in 1983 but this year what’s most noticeable are the safety guidelines throughout the restaurant. The restaurant’s capacity is at 38 people, there are arrows showing which way to walk, and masks are required.
But for many regulars, they are just excited to be back enjoying the food.
“We were literally here a year ago this Friday. The last time. And then everything shut down,” a customer said.
A group of friends has been eating lunch at Alexander Michael’s every Friday for decades. They were back for the first time in a year this Friday.
“We each got both of our vaccines. It’s wonderful,” one of the women said.
Casner decided to stay closed for several months, worried about the health of his employees. They did to-go orders for a while.
They opened for the first time for in-person dining in 2021. But although he’s excited to bring people back in, he says he measures success differently.
“February’s been the best month. I only lost $2,000 that month. That was a big step up,” he said.
Steve Casner says he used his own savings to keep the place open after they were down 68% for the year.
“Of course I didn’t know how long this was going to go on,” he said.
Bisante’s Pizza in uptown also took a hit, operating at 20% of what they usually did for lunches.
“Obviously everyone working from home and we have a lot of corporate buildings nearby. That hurt a lot of o businesses, particularly in uptown,” said owner Steve DaPolito.
Steve DaPolito is hopeful for the spring, they hope to open for indoor dining at the end of May.
“So just keep the hope up, keep blocking and tackling and doing the right things. We’ll get through this,” he said.
Both Bisante’s and Alexander Michael’s employees are now eligible to receive the vaccine as part of Group 3.
