‘We had no idea’: ASEP staff members face unknown future after decision to temporarily close locations

“For the most part, we’re one of the first faces that they see as well as one of the last faces. We’re dependent upon to help get homework done, to get them to and from after-school activities, extra tutorial services that they may have,” she said. “Parents, you know, work different work hours so everyone doesn’t get off at three o’clock and four o’clock and everybody doesn’t have the opportunity to be able to pick their kids up and carpool.”