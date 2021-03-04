VACCINE TEAM: How long is too long between vaccine doses?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As more groups are able to sign up for the vaccine, the Vaccine Team answering questions.
Hope asked this question:
“I had my first Pfizer vaccine on March 1. My second dose is scheduled for March 24. That’s 23 days after the first dose. Is this too many days between doses?”
The answer is no.
You should get the second dose 21 days after the first one for Pfizer. It’s 28 days for Moderna.
However, health officials say you can get the second dose up to six weeks after the first dose.
So, 23 days should be OK.
