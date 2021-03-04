Up and down temps, but no rain in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get set for a very nice day, complete with wall to wall sunshine and breezy and unseasonably warm afternoon. Most neighborhoods outside of the mountains will push the upper 60s to lower 70s, well above what’s typical for the first week of March.
Clear and cold again tonight, most communities will drop back into the 30s again.
Friday looks good as well, with plenty of sunshine back in the forecast, though we will be backing off to the more seasonal upper 50s during the afternoon.
As for the weekend, it’s looking to remain dry and on the cool side with high temperatures holding in the 50s. There may be a bit more cloud cover mixing in with sunshine Saturday with highs in the middle 50s before almost total sunshine dominates on Sunday as afternoon temperatures close in on 60°.
The first part of next week likewise looks great with more sunshine and no rain in the forecast coupled with high temperatures well into the 60s Monday and Tuesday, if not 70° by Wednesday.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
