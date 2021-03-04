‘The time has finally come’: Thomas Davis to sign one-day contract and retire as a Carolina Panther

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former longtime Carolina Panther Thomas Davis is hanging up his cleats.
The linebacker, who passionately wore 58, announced on social media he is retiring from the National Football League after 16 seasons.
Davis plans to sign a one-day contract and retire as a Panther on March 11 - a team in which he played 14 seasons.
Davis, who patrolled the middle of the field with star Luke Kuechley for years, was a three-time Pro Bowl performer for the Panthers. He was also named NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014. He overcame three torn ACL injuries.
He played in a Super Bowl in the 2015 season, where he recorded seven tackles in the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Davis finished his career with the Washington Football Team last season, and the year before with the Las Angeles Chargers.
“The time has finally come and I want to thank each and every one of you for supporting me along this journey,” Davis said on Instagram. “The Washington Football Team, @washingtonnfl, has agreed to release me so that on March 11th, I will officially be returning to the place that my heart has been all along.”
Davis, who was drafted by the Panthers out of Georgia in 2005, said Carolina is ultimately where he wanted to finish his career.
Davis compiled 1,216 tackles, 29 sacks, 18 forced fumbles and 13 interceptions in his NFL career.
