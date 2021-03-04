Still no end in sight to dry streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain-free streak rolls on another day! Expect mostly sunny skies through the remainder of the with highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s with a bit of a noticeable northwesterly breeze through the afternoon and early evening hours.
Clear skies will lead to lows in the mid 30s tonight before sunshine emerges again Friday morning. An increase in clouds is expected late Friday, therefore temperatures will hit the lower 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Clouds will push east of the region by Saturday midday as a rainmaker south of the region moves offshore into the Atlantic Ocean.
The weekend will be bright, but cool with highs ranging from the mid to upper 50s and lows from the upper 20s to the lower 30s both Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will return to the 60s next week with sustained sunshine through at least midweek.
In case you’re wondering, we’ll transition from Daylight Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time (lose an hour) next Sunday morning, March 14th. Meanwhile, the spring starts in 16 days on March 20th.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.