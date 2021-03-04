Some Harris Teeter stores in NC now have COVID-19 vaccines available

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Some Harris Teeter Pharmacies in North Carolina — including at least one in Charlotte — are now offering COVID-19 vaccines.
The shots are available to people in Groups 1, 2 and 3, including health care workers, anyone age 65 and up, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and many front-line essential workers.
As of Thursday morning, several appointments were available for March 8 at the Berewick Town Center Harris Teeter at 4821 Berewick Town Center Dr.
Appointments can be scheduled online with Harris Teeter’s online scheduling tool.
“Throughout this pandemic, Harris Teeter’s most urgent priority has been providing a safe shopping experience for our associates and shoppers,” spokeswoman Danna Robinson said in a statement. “We’re also committed to helping our communities safely re-open through administering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals.”
Last month, the Matthews-based chain said all Harris Teeter store pharmacies will offer the coronavirus vaccine in a phased approach based on eligibility requirements following federal and state guidelines.
Copyright 2021 The Charlotte Observer. All rights reserved.