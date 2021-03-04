Silver Alert issued for missing 91-year-old Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 91-year-old man in Charlotte
Police say Theoples Miller, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, has been reported missing.
Miller was last seen on South Tryon Street headed toward South Carolina.
He is described as a Black male, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He is balding with gray hair and brown eyes.
Miller drives a 1991 gold Lincoln Town Car with NC plate XWD7017.
Anyone with information about Miller should call OFC J.L.Tuttle at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept at 704-336-3237.
