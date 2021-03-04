Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team unveils 2021 livery and new sponsor

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From Haas F1 Team: 1&1, a leading German telecommunications provider, will partner with Uralkali Haas F1 Team in the capacity of ‘Exclusive Telecommunications Partner’ starting with the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. 1&1′s dynamic new partnership with the team will see the company’s brand logo adorn the VF-21 race cars with Mick Schumacher becoming a brand ambassador for 1&1.
In addition, Uralkali, one of the world’s largest potash fertilizer producers and exporters, will become the title partner of Haas F1 Team in a multi-year agreement starting with the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.
“I’m very pleased to welcome Uralkali to Formula 1 as title partner to Haas F1 Team,” said Gene Haas, chairman of Uralkali Haas F1 Team. “We look forward to representing their brand throughout the season. It’s an exciting time for the team with Uralkali coming onboard and having Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher driving for us. It’s definitely a case of all change but I’m hoping that we get back to being in the mix for scoring some points at these races. It’s been a tough couple of seasons, but we’ve also got our eye on the bigger picture, in particular 2022 and the implementation of the new regulations.”
“I happily echo Mr. Haas’s comments, we are pleased to be partnered by Uralkali this season and beyond,” stated team principal Guenther Steiner. “We approach a new season with a new title partner and two new drivers, it’s going to be an exciting year head – hopefully exciting only in a good way though. We face a year of learning with the drivers while technically we look ahead to the future. It’s no secret that the VF-21 will not be developed as we focus our energies now on the 2022 car and, what we hope, will be a more level-playing field. We all know roughly where we expect to be this season in terms of the competition, but we must ensure we’re there to capitalize on opportunities when they present themselves. But first we have to get the guys dialed in at testing. Time behind the wheel is short – so it’ll be a steep curve, but I’m personally looking forward to seeing their development as drivers and as team members within Uralkali Haas F1 Team.”
The association with Uralkali Haas F1 Team and 1&1 is accompanied with an innovative social media strategy devised to engage and inspire German motorsport fans. With new content formats and using the high media reach of 1&1, Uralkali Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher.
“1&1 is a challenger in a field as fast-moving as ours. It’s exciting to see how proactive 1&1 is with our partnership, putting the interests of millions of fans at the center of their social media strategy. 1&1 and Uralkali Haas F1 Team share the same entrepreneurial DNA and aspire to race at a higher level daily,” said Guenther Steiner, team principal of Uralkali Haas F1 Team.
“Uralkali Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher complement our sports sponsorship activities perfectly. The team is starting the new season with a fresh energy. With the reigning Formula 2 world champion, Mick Schumacher, one of the most up-and-coming drivers is on board. Add to that innovative engine technology from Ferrari and five years of Formula 1 experience, Uralkali Haas F1 Team has many exciting elements which we hope will make for an exciting and competitive 2021,” emphasized Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 Drillisch AG.
1&1 is a leading telecommunications provider in Germany.
Pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit runs from March 12-14. The 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship launches with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix March 28.
