Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team unveils 2021 livery and new sponsor

“I happily echo Mr. Haas’s comments, we are pleased to be partnered by Uralkali this season and beyond,” stated team principal Guenther Steiner. “We approach a new season with a new title partner and two new drivers, it’s going to be an exciting year head – hopefully exciting only in a good way though. We face a year of learning with the drivers while technically we look ahead to the future. It’s no secret that the VF-21 will not be developed as we focus our energies now on the 2022 car and, what we hope, will be a more level-playing field. We all know roughly where we expect to be this season in terms of the competition, but we must ensure we’re there to capitalize on opportunities when they present themselves. But first we have to get the guys dialed in at testing. Time behind the wheel is short – so it’ll be a steep curve, but I’m personally looking forward to seeing their development as drivers and as team members within Uralkali Haas F1 Team.”