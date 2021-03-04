Kannapolis baseball team considering one-game name change to “LaMelo Ballers” if Hornets guard wins Rookie of the Year

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers say they will change their name for one game to the “LaMelo Ballers” if the Hornets’ rookie sensation point guard wins NBA Rookie of the Year.
But there’s one stipulation. They want 100,000 retweets on Twitter.
The minor league baseball team says if both goals are met, they will officially change the name to the Kannapolis LaMelo Ballers for one game in 2022-23.
The 6′7″ first-year guard is the clear favorite to win the award halfway through the season and wasn’t recently selected to Team USA for the 2021 NBA Rising Stars challenge as a part of All Star Weekend.
The NBA recently announced Ball as the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in February, as he was just one of five players in February to average 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game and just the fifth rookie over the last 20 seasons to average 20-5-5 in February.
He also became the youngest player in NBA history with 30 points and five assists with no turnovers.
Ball finished the month with eight 20-point games, the most in franchise history by a Hornets rookie. He is leading all rookies in double-doubles (7) and 20-point games (11) this season.
It was just late 2019 when the minor league baseball team in Kannapolis unveiled its new name as the Cannon Ballers.
