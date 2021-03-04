Good Question: What is causing more severe side effects with second vaccine dose?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many viewers have asked about the second vaccine dose and its side effects.
Jean asks On Your Side Tonight:
“I have been reading and hearing stories from people about the second COVID shot causing more severe side effects in some people. Is the second shot stronger and/or different in some way? If not, what is causing the more severe side effects?
Two studies have found side effects are more common after the second dose of both the Pfizer vaccines and the Moderna vaccines.
These aren’t always severe.
They’re usually flu-like symptoms, but they may be worse than they were the first time around.
“It’s also important to note the mild side effects, like pain where you got your shot, feeling feverish or tired, and muscle aches after getting your shot,” a health official said. “These are all normal, an expected part of getting a vaccine, especially the second dose. And these symptoms mean your immune system is revving up and the vaccine is actually working.”
So why does this happen?
The second shot is not any different than the first one.
Think of your first dose as getting the instruction manual to fight off COVID. The second dose is the booster, it’s amplifying that, so the side effects tend to be a little stronger.
