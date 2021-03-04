Deputies: Mother left children home alone with loaded shotgun, drugs nearby

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - When the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office conducted a raid of a Hallsboro home searching for an alleged drug dealer, deputies instead found four children home alone with a loaded shotgun and illicit drugs at arm’s reach, officials say.
A news release from the sheriff’s office states that narcotics agents were tipped off about possible drug sales taking place at a home on Hallsboro Road South. During an investigation, agents conducted undercover purchases of cocaine at the home.
On Jan. 26, narcotics agents along with the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team conducted a raid at the house, and found four small children alone inside the residence.
A loaded, 12-gauge sawed off shotgun was left unsecured in a bedroom where one of the children was located. Marijuana, cocaine, digital scales, packaging material and other drug paraphernalia were also found in the bedroom.
More marijuana was found loose on a table in the living room and was “easily accessible to the children,” deputies say. In total, 183 grams of marijuana and 76 grams of cocaine were confiscated.
Investigators attempted to call the children’s parents and managed to reach their mother, Victoria Noyola, who refused to return to the home and hung up. Social services was contacted about the children.
A month later, Noyola was detained during a traffic stop on Ramsey Ford Road and N.C. 905 in Nakina and booked on outstanding warrants of four counts of child abuse, failure to store a firearm to protect a minor, trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.
She was booked in jail under a $310,500 bond.
The investigation is onging, deputies say.
