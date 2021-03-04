COVID-19 vaccinations available to homebound residents in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County residents unable to leave their home for medical reasons will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The news comes thanks to a partnership between the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) and Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
CHA says they have performed nearly 19,000 vaccinations at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center drive-thru clinics. But, they have been unable to vaccinate the thousands of residents who are unable to leave the home due to illness or injury and are often considered extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.
“EMS has been an essential partner with our clinics, providing staff to address on-site care needs,” Coyle said. “Expanding the partnership to vaccinate homebound individuals through the County’s Community Paramedic program was a natural fit.”
County officials say that over the past month, CHA’s vaccination team gave community paramedics specialized training on appropriate vaccine storage and distribution. The partners rolled out a soft launch of the homebound program on February 8, and have since vaccinated 30 patients who are regularly visited by community paramedics.
“It’s extremely important that we address accessibility issues for members of our community,” Coyle said. “The partnership with the Community Paramedics Program is a great example of how Cabarrus County comes together to serve our entire community.”
As supplies become available, CHA and EMS will expand the homebound vaccination program to individuals who do not receive Community Paramedic services.
To qualify, individuals must:
- Be homebound (unable to physically leave their home)
- Live in geographical bounds of Cabarrus County
- Meet current eligibility requirements outlined in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan
Paramedics will also vaccinate one primary caregiver for the eligible homebound patient, who must also be in the home at the scheduled appointment time.
To complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Home Visiting Program request form, visit https://bit.ly/2OBHhha. Those without internet access can call 704-920-1213.
The homebound vaccination program is not available to individuals who have transportation challenges, but officials say more information about a vaccination transportation program will be made available in the coming weeks.
