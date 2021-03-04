Clinton College awarded nearly $500K to extend educational opportunities to rural S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The United States Department of Agriculture awarded Clinton College with nearly $500,000 to extend educational opportunities to a dozen counties in rural South Carolina.
The $499,950 investment is aimed to connect the school with libraries, churches, and adult learning centers.
Clinton College was the only higher-ed institution in the Carolinas to receive funding, which will help provide workforce-focused certificates and college degree programs to adult learners.
In addition, North Carolina Central University School of Law will provide pre-law courses and free virtual legal clinics, which provide interactive on civil and criminal law.
“This Rural Development investment will be big as it will expand the reach of Clinton College to areas that need access to higher education and training,” said Adrian Scott, Vice President of Institutional Advancement. “The funding is pivotal as we grow to have a larger impact in the community and create access to education for all.”
Clinton College is one of numerous educational and health care institutions across the country to receive grants as part of USDA’s $42.3 million investment in distance learning and telemedicine infrastructure to improve education and health care in rural areas.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.