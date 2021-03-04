Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship opens

Page Castrodale, Executive Director of the Cabarrus EDC has played an integral role in making the Cabarrus Center a reality in Cabarrus County. “The last year has impacted our business community in ways that we never could have imagined,” said Castrodale. “The opening of the Cabarrus Center is a well-timed ray of hope – for those who want to start a new venture, for those who are still navigating business challenges and for those who are poised for growth. Personally, I am just so thankful that we are in a position to offer the kind of support these folks are looking for.”