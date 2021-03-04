Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship opens

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of planning and construction, the Cabarrus Center has opened in downtown Concord in the former Cabarrus Saving Bank Building with a ribbon cutting held on March 2nd in partnership with the Cabarrus Chamber. Flywheel, a leader in creating coworking communities committed to growing businesses, has designed and is now managing this historic space.
“Cabarrus County has embraced this project beyond our wildest expectations, and we are sincerely grateful to the Cannon Foundation for their support of the capital improvements, and Truist for their title sponsorship of Flywheel and our programming,” said Flywheel founder Peter Marsh.
The Cabarrus Center welcomes aspiring entrepreneurs, existing businesses, and the diverse community to learn, grow, and accelerate their businesses through education, networking, and mentoring.
“Entrepreneurs that take advantage of the services being offered at the Cabarrus Center will help to fill the pipeline of opportunities created by the North Carolina Research Campus, the Grounds at Concord, International Business Park, our revitalized downtowns and other new industrial areas that will be developed in Cabarrus County,” said Cabarrus County Commissioner Steve Morris. “The central location across the street from our Cabarrus Governmental Center will be a ‘one stop’, ‘under one roof’ opportunity that solidifies Cabarrus County as THE place for new business.”
The Cabarrus Entrepreneurship Council was created several months ago to help develop that “under one roof” vision. The Council is made up of both the partners who will provide programming at the Center and other key businesses and organizations who have offered relevant insight into the needs of the business community.
Entrepreneurship Council members represent the Cabarrus Arts Council, Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation, The Chamber – Leading Business in Cabarrus, Downtown Concord Development Corporation, EO Accelerator, Flywheel Coworking, Flywheel Foundation, Gibson Mill, Hydromer, NC Biotechnology Center, NC Food Innovation Lab, NC Research Campus, Small Business Center, Small Business and Technology Development Center, Women’s Business Center of Charlotte, Barber-Scotia College, City of Concord, City of Kannapolis, Town of Harrisburg, Town of Mount Pleasant, Town of Midland, Cabarrus County, Perry Productions, and Market Street Studios.
“The Cabarrus Center is a wonderful addition to Cabarrus County and the cities and towns in Cabarrus County,” said Concord Mayor Bill Dusch. “Concord is proud to have been selected to house these resources needed by small business owners, innovators and entrepreneurs allowing them to move their ideas forward.”
The Cabarrus Center is ideal for startups and early-state entrepreneurs because it has over 20 private offices, shared meeting space and common areas for businesses to grow as well as network with other businesses. Flywheel manages the space and memberships with flexible, short-term plans that are ideal for companies that are just starting out or looking to grow.
Page Castrodale, Executive Director of the Cabarrus EDC has played an integral role in making the Cabarrus Center a reality in Cabarrus County. “The last year has impacted our business community in ways that we never could have imagined,” said Castrodale. “The opening of the Cabarrus Center is a well-timed ray of hope – for those who want to start a new venture, for those who are still navigating business challenges and for those who are poised for growth. Personally, I am just so thankful that we are in a position to offer the kind of support these folks are looking for.”
In addition to Flywheel, the Cabarrus Center has pulled together an impressive group of programming partners who offer a wide array of resources for businesses no matter what stage they are in. In fact, it is one of the best things about the new Cabarrus Center – a business may not even know exactly what they need, but when coming to the Center, they will find people who can connect them to the information they need.
Community Manager Danielle Kuhn will be onsite for Flywheel members and Shanell Varner with the Cabarrus EDC will be available to answer questions and connect businesses with programs provided by these partners, which will reduce the guesswork many small businesses face, so they can focus on accelerating their growth.
Mayor Dusch added, “Many years ago, I started a new business in Concord and I can’t tell you how many times I ran into a business question that I did not have a clue as to how to proceed. The Cabarrus Center would have been an invaluable asset to help me connect the dots in all my business needs as they occurred.”
The Flywheel team along with all of the Cabarrus Center partners will provide businesses with a literal one stop shop to connect to resources no matter what stage their business is in.
“We are thrilled to begin the first phase of our economic development role by accelerating the rate of new company creation, providing support for solopreneurs and freelancers, and helping existing small businesses get to the next level of development,” said Marsh.
In order to adhere to social distancing safety guidelines, the Cabarrus Center is asking that you reach out in advance to schedule a private tour or join us for one of our drop in events on March 24 from 8:30am-10:30am or April 28 from noon - 2:00pm. You can find more information on the Cabarrus Center’s website at www.cabarruscenter.com or on any of their social media channels (@cabarruscenter).
