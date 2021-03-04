ACC tournaments begin in Greensboro with (limited) fans

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - It was this time last year when the coronavirus crisis was building.
In Greensboro, the ACC women’s tournament went off without a hitch. The next week, in the middle of the men’s tournament, the plug was pulled, fans sent home and the tournament ended.
No one knew at that time how long it would be before crowds and the games could come back.
A year later, the games are back and while a full house is not allowed under COVID-19 restrictions, about 3,000 fans will be able to be in the stands.
Restrictions were eased by Gov. Cooper last week and that opened the door for fans.
This week, it’s the ACC women’s tournament with plenty of people watching in-person.
“I’m thankful and grateful,” said Adrian Thorpe as she went into the area on Thursday.
Kevin Ivey’s daughter plays for Boston College and said he thought the easing of restrictions was something special.
“It’s the first time we will get to see our daughter play all year,” Ivey said.
Masks will be required of fans in the arena and well as social distancing.
Meanwhile, as the tournament goes on, something else is underway in an adjacent building: a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
A steady stream of people headed that way too, by appointment only, though.
Jane Brackett said it seemed ironic to have the clinic so close to the tournament that COVID-19 shut down last year but also thinks progress is being made to turn things around.
“Very good news for everybody,” she said.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.