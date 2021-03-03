Workers in Group 3 now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big sigh of relief from many people Tuesday night as more vaccine comes into North Carolina, and more people become eligible to take it.
The state is now opening up Wednesday to all of Group 3. This includes public safety officers, manufacturing, childcare, and even veterinarian services.
Keno is a beautiful nine-year-old German Shepard and is at the vet’s office in Mooresville getting a couple of shots.
Soon, he won’t be the only one going through it.
“We’re super excited, we’re very excited,” said workers at Harbor Point Animal Hospital in Mooresville.
The reason for the excitement came with the North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s Tuesday announcement.
“All frontline essential workers in Group 3 will be eligible to receive the vaccine,” said Cooper.
Those workers include critical manufacturing, education and childcare, essential goods, government and community services, food and agriculture, public health, public safety, and transportation.
Falling into the healthcare category are veterinary workers who keep our pets healthy.
At Harbor Point, getting back to normal may be the best thing they’ve heard in a while.
“We are a practice that was built on the premise that owners be a part of the exam and be in the room with pets all the time. Since the pandemic we’ve had to transition that to curbside,” said Diane Vermillion, a manager at Harbor Point.
That’s something that can raise the anxiety level of both pet and owner.
“We’ve had a lot of patients who are anxious because their owners aren’t with them when they come in,” said Dr. Melissa Keck, a practitioner at the hospital.
They’ve been wearing masks here for so long, Keck who moved from Boston and started in October has no real idea of what anybody looks like.
“I know who they are with the mask on, but I don’t know anyone’s face because we’re always masked,” said Keck.
But now that it’s their turn to get the shot, getting back to normal doesn’t seem so far away.
“I think we’re all looking forward to this,” Keck said.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.