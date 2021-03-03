A whole week with no First Alerts? YES!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been a while since I’ve been able to say this, but we finally have a dry week ahead!
Rain chances stand at zero from now through the middle of next week.
SO, let’s talk about temperatures. Thursday will be sunny and mild. Highs will be close to 70 degrees in the afternoon. Lows will be in the mid-30s.
Friday will be just a tad cooler when highs will be closer to 60°. Lows will be in the mid-30s.
The weekend looks partly cloudy and dry.
Highs will be in the mid-50s Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday. Lows will be close to freezing.
Next week looks dry as well. Highs will be back to the mid to upper 60s.
Enjoy the sun!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.