VACCINE TEAM: Will the COVID-19 vaccine change my DNA?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We know there is a lot of information out there about the COVID-19 vaccines. That is why WBTV’s Vaccine Team gets you information from verifiable sources. One question we’ve been asked is: Will the COVID-19 vaccine change my DNA?
The answer is NO. The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a Viral Vector vaccine. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Protection, “the genetic material delivered by the viral vector does not integrate into a person’s DNA.”
In explaining the mRNA vaccines, like the Moderna and Pfizer shots, the CDC has a more lengthy explanation.
“COVID-19 mRNA vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way. Messenger RNA vaccines—also called mRNA vaccines—are the first COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States. mRNA vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response. The mRNA from a COVID-19 vaccine never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where our DNA is kept. This means the mRNA cannot affect or interact with our DNA in any way. Instead, COVID-19 mRNA vaccines work with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop immunity to disease. Learn more about how COVID-19 mRNA vaccines work. "
“At the end of the process, our bodies have learned how to protect against future infection. That immune response and making antibodies is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies,” according to the CDC.
