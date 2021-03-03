VACCINE TEAM: When will those with high-risk medical conditions be eligible?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is expanding its vaccine eligibility to Group 3 starting Wednesday.
That includes frontline essential workers.
Plus, Group 4 is expected to be able to get the vaccine starting March 24.
That includes people who live in close group settings, other essential workers and people who have one or more high-risk medical conditions and who are at risk for severe illness if they get COVID-19.
Many viewers have asked our Vaccine Team about vaccine eligibility.
Gerald emailed the Vaccine Team with this question:
“I am 57 with high blood pressure and diabetes. When can I get the vaccine?”
High blood pressure and diabetes - no matter what time - are both considered high-risk conditions by the CDC.
So when Group 4 opens on March 24, you will be able to make an appointment.
Do you have a question for the vaccine team? Email us or submit one online.
