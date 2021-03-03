3 vaccine clinics held in Alexander, including one at family run drug store

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials in Alexander County say they have made “great progress” in their vaccinations now that the state has been shipping consistent supplies of the vaccine.
Health Director Leeanne Whisnant said more than 6,000 vaccinations have been completed and there is no more waiting list for the 65 and older crowd.
Teachers who want the vaccine have either had their first shot or are scheduled to do so in the coming days.
The next step is to vaccinate essential frontline workers in Phase 3 and Whisnant said they are ready.
“The community is coming together to do what we need to do,” she said.
More clinics will be held Thursday. Included in that are the local pharmacies, Whisnant said.
They have helped out at county clinics and now one of them, People’s Drug Store, is having a clinic of its own.
The store received 200 doses of vaccine Tuesday morning and by Wednesday afternoon they were giving shots in a store aisle.
“This is the beginning,” said owner Phil Icard.
Icard is hoping the state will see how they handle the doses this week and continue to send vaccine supplies to them. He is hoping to set up a mega clinic in Alexander County if he can get the vaccine supply.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.