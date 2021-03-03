Sunshine, dry weather stick around through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a rainy start south of I-85, dry conditions have spread across the entire WBTV viewing area.
Skies will remain undisturbed through the afternoon as highs reach the low 60s under increasing sunshine.
Overnight will slip into the upper 30s overnight into Thursday before highs hit upper 60s. Clouds will return Friday and Saturday as another wave of wet weather slips south of the region.
The best chance for an isolated shower or two is late Friday into early Saturday, but dry conditions will be normal rather than the expectation. High temperatures will hang out in the mid to upper 50s while overnight lows will fall to the 30s the during this period.
By next Monday, 60s are back in play with continued sunshine through midweek.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
